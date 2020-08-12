1/1
Patricia "Patsy" Holden
August 9, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Patricia "Patsy" Holden, 76, of Forsyth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her residence on Sunday, August 9, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend John Charles Pape, Jr. will officiate.
Patsy was born in Chicago, Illinois, and was the daughter of the late, Doris Annette Matthews and Benjamin Franklin Matthews. Patsy retired from Southern Bell, where she worked in billing. After retiring she continued to work with the family business, A Anytime Anywhere 24hr mobile truck and tire service. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, antiquing and absolutely loved to read. Her greatest joy in life came from her family. She was by far her happiest when she was spending time with them.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her first husband; Victor E. Heinzelmann of 18 years, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her husband Richard "Dick" Holden of 38 years, Children; Benjamin "Benny" Heinzelmann (Carla) and Geriann Heinzelmann (Harry Colbert). Step children; John Charles Pape, Jr (Michelle) and Julie Presley (Bo). 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
