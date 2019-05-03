|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jean Spivey.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
|
Celebration of Life
View Map
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Patricia Jean Spivey
December 30, 1941 - May 1, 2019
Macon, Ga- Patricia Jean Tidwell Spivey, 77, passed away on May 1, 2019.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 PM Saturday May 4, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue. The visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Trey Jones and Mr. Michael Arnold will officiate.
Mrs. Spivey was born on December 30, 1941 in Macon, GA, to the late William and Annie Tidwell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nathan Tidwell, and grandchildren, Mathew Spivey and Joey Ham.
Mrs. Spivey retired as an Inventory Management Specialist at Robins Air Force Base with 27 years of Civilian Service. You could find Mrs. Spivey spending time with those she loved. She also loved to travel and go on her faithful Friday outings with her sister. Mrs. Spivey was a faithful member of Life Center Church for 15 years.
Most of all, Mrs. Spivey will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Mrs. Spivey is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 59 years, Joe Spivey; children Cheryl Arnold (Michael), Markham Spivey (Candy), and Terri Green (Marco); sister, Marie Sanders; grandchildren, Brandi Donaldson (Jason), Jamie Ham (Paige), Summer Williams (Kevin), Matthew Arnold (Rachel), Daniel Arnold (Emma), Stormi Weddle, Tony Shepherd, Colby Garrett, Brandi Green (Andrew), and Mandi O'Conner (Luke); great-grandchildren Chase Ham, Jordan Ham, Riley Ham, Jolie Rae Ham, Waylon Chandler, Ashton Donaldson, Abbigail Donaldson, Braylen Sikes, Ryder Sikes, Jaxon Kelley, and Wyatt Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Patricia Jean Spivey
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|