Patricia Jean Spivey (1941 - 2019)
  • "I love you Aunt Jean!"
    - Darlene Thrift
  • "I remember Jean fondly from working with her at RAFB. I'm..."
    - Sharon E
  • "Uncle Joe, Cheryl, Mark, Terri and the whole family; I am..."
    - Tammy Poole
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
Patricia Jean Spivey
December 30, 1941 - May 1, 2019
Macon, Ga- Patricia Jean Tidwell Spivey, 77, passed away on May 1, 2019.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 PM Saturday May 4, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue. The visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Trey Jones and Mr. Michael Arnold will officiate.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2019
