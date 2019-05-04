Patricia Jean Spivey
December 30, 1941 - May 1, 2019
Macon, Ga- Patricia Jean Tidwell Spivey, 77, passed away on May 1, 2019.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 PM Saturday May 4, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue. The visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Trey Jones and Mr. Michael Arnold will officiate.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2019