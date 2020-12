Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Johnson

November 25, 1956 - November 27, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia - Public viewing will be on Friday, December 4 from 10 AM until 11 AM in the chapel of Nelson's Memorial Mortuary (501 Elberta Rd, Warner Robins GA). Private funeral services for Patricia will follow at 11:00 AM.

Please continue to practice social distancing.

Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary





