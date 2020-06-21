Patricia Jones Robinson
1936 - 2020
February 15, 1936 - June 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Entombment services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Jones Robinson were 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.
Mrs. Robinson was a graduate of Southern University and A&M College. She also received a Master's Degree in Education from Atlanta University and an Ed. S. from Georgia State University.
Mrs. Robinson taught at Peter G. Appling High School, Central High School and performed assessments for State Department teacher certifications. She was also an adjunct English professor at Central Georgia Technical College.
Mrs. Robinson was a long-standing member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. She was also a Golden Life member of the Macon Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was recycling coordinator for Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful.
Survivors: son, Roy (Alexandrina) Bryant Robinson III; grandson, Douglass Sebastian Robinson; siblings, Linda Garner (L.T.) Edwards-Hanna; godchildren, Pearlie and John Toliver and Nikki Hanna; great niece, Braxton Cater; a host of other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Patricia Jones Robinson


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Evelyn Clowers
Student
June 20, 2020
May God comfort your family during this difficult time.
Patricia Garrett
Acquaintance
June 20, 2020
ay GOD bless this family during their time of bereavement. Pat was a shining light among our SPC church family. It was a pleasure to have known her. The Newby Family
Erma Cullins Newby
Acquaintance
June 20, 2020
Pat was a wonderful lady, helpful, kind and a hard worker. My condolences to the family. I will surely miss her as a friend and soror. Rest in peace.
Allce M. Dickey
Friend
June 20, 2020
Roy and family, sending prayers of comfort and strength to you in your time of bereavement. May you find peace and joy through faith and loving memories. God bless you. Deidre Marshall
SU Class of '85, Alpha Tau DST
Deidre Marshall
Friend
June 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Selma O. Brown
Student
June 19, 2020
Betty Saxby
Friend
