Patricia Jones RobinsonFebruary 15, 1936 - June 17, 2020Macon, GA- Entombment services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Jones Robinson were 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.Mrs. Robinson was a graduate of Southern University and A&M College. She also received a Master's Degree in Education from Atlanta University and an Ed. S. from Georgia State University.Mrs. Robinson taught at Peter G. Appling High School, Central High School and performed assessments for State Department teacher certifications. She was also an adjunct English professor at Central Georgia Technical College.Mrs. Robinson was a long-standing member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. She was also a Golden Life member of the Macon Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was recycling coordinator for Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful.Survivors: son, Roy (Alexandrina) Bryant Robinson III; grandson, Douglass Sebastian Robinson; siblings, Linda Garner (L.T.) Edwards-Hanna; godchildren, Pearlie and John Toliver and Nikki Hanna; great niece, Braxton Cater; a host of other relatives and friends.Hutchings Service.