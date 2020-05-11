Patricia "Pat" McCarty
November 12, 1938 - May 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Patricia "Pat" McCarty, 81, of Macon, died Friday, May 8, 2020 after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Memorial services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Lizella Baptist Church with the Reverend Chris Minton officiating.
Pat was a faithful member of Lizella Baptist Church. She loved spending time with James and their many friends, traveling the country, visiting all 50 states. She also looked so forward to the day she would beat Carlo at pickle ball. Pat was the daughter of the late Steele Monroe Graham and Annie Bell Willingham Graham. She was also predeceased by her brother, Jimmy Graham.
Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, James J. McCarty, Jr. of Macon; daughter, Pam Story (Mark) of Macon; son, Ken McCarty (Anita) of Musella; two grandsons, Seth Story (Jordan Blankenship) and Colby Story, both of Macon; three sisters, Marie Harris of Macon, Loretta Walker (Fred) of Lizella, and Debbie Hunnicutt (Donnie) of Macon, one sister-in-law Julie Hazen (Don) of Macon, and in-laws Patsy McCarty, Sue Dye, Donnie McCarty (Janice), Butch McCarty (Vickie), Steve McCarty (Diane), Dean McCarty, and countless extended family, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lizella Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2950 S. Lizella Rd. Lizella, GA 31052
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, at the Cupola, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.