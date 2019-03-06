Patricia Seigle
December 3, 1945 - March 1, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Warner Robins, Georgia- Patricia Joan Seigle, 73, passed away at her residence on Friday, March 1, 2019. All services celebrating her life will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society.
Patricia was born on December 3, 1945 in Indiana to the late James and Elaine (Galloway) Romanow. She enjoyed spending her time gardening and with her family.
Left to cherish her beloved memory is her husband, Thomas Seigle, four children, Donna Seigle-Valade, Sean Seigle, Kelly Seigle and Daniel Seigle (Kristen), and four grandchildren, Brandon Valade, Zoie Seigle, Ryder Seigle and Sidney Seigle.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
