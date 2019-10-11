Patricia "Patti" Shy Bartlett
07/14/1949 - 10/04/2019
Griffin, GA- Patricia "Patti" Shy Bartlett, 70, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 after an extended illness. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday October 13, 2019 at Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church Street in Fort Valley, with Rev. Doug Mays officiating. Family will greet friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
Born in Fort Valley to the late James Carlton Shy, Jr. and Carolyn Shy, Patti earned her bachelors degree in education from the Georgia Southern University and began her teaching career in Wheeler County before going to Pike County for the next twenty five years. After retiring, Patti and her husband, Sonny, moved to Fort Valley where she focused her time on being a devoted grandmother, became a member of the Fort Valley Kiwanis Club and Fort Valley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Brian Bartlett, Lillian Bartlett and Steven Bartlett (Amanda); grandchildren, Josh Bartlett, Adyn Bartlett, and Molly Walker; and sister, Carla Gowen (Ed). She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ernest W. "Sonny" Bartlett, Jr. and a son, Johnathan Michael Bartlett.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, GA or to the Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church St., Fort Valley, GA 31030. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019