4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Patricia "Patti" Smith
August 14, 1964 - June 15,, 2019
Roberta, Georgia- Patricia (Patti) Clinard Smith, age 54, of Roberta, GA, passed away Saturday evening, June 15th, 2019, in her hometown of Macon, GA, following a very courageous battle with breast cancer.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home,Macon. Pastor Robbie Shephard will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.till 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Patti was born and raised in Macon, GA. to father, (late) Milton (Tommie) Clinard and Mother, Marilynn B. Clinard. Patti was a member of Daystar Church of God, employed with Geico for over nineteen years (working in customer service), and was honored to be a very active service member of United in Pink. There were not too many things that Patti enjoyed more than traveling. She especially adored being at the beach (specifically the Gulf of Mexico). She also was a very devoted fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. Yet, above everything mentioned, Patti was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She showed compassion to all those around her, and this past year of her life surely showed what a testament her life has meant to those around her. It is through her spirit that she will live on through everyone she impacted this side of Heaven.
Patti is preceded in death by her father, Milton (Tommie) Clinard. Patti is survived by her children: Christy Hewlett (Andrew) of Norman, OK and Edward Smith of Belleville, TX. She is also survived by two grandchildren, who she adored more than life: Savannah Hewlett and Alice Smith. Patti is also survived by mother, Marilynn Clinard of Macon, GA. She leaves behind one brother, Tommy Clinard (Lucy) of Soperton, GA and one sister, Debra Forbes of Macon, GA. Patti was the aunt of: Kelly Forbes of Dublin, GA, Kimberly Forbes of Macon, GA, Kasey Forbes of Warner Robins, GA, Cheyenne Walker (Moe) of Soperton, GA, and Thomas Clinard (Morgan) of East Dublin, GA. Patti was the great-aunt to several nieces and nephews, who they very affectionately adored. Ann Lawhorn (Randy) was Patti's very best friend, who fought right along her side and was fiercely dedicated throughout Patti's journey with breast cancer. Mike Kelley is Patti's long-time companion, who she loved unconditionally.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to United in Pink, in Patti's memory. Donations can be mailed to:
1515 Bass Road, Suite H
Macon, GA 31204
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Macon has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Patricia "Patti" Smith
Published in The Telegraph on June 17, 2019
