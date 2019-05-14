Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Tomblin "Pat" Nixon. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Pat" Tomblin Nixon

February 21, 1948 - May 12, 2019

Kathleen, GA- In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 12, 2019, Pat Nixon, 71, passed away at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.

Patricia "Pat" Tomblin Nixon was born February 21, 1948, in Columbus, Georgia, but grew up in Warner Robins. She attended Warner Robins High School, graduating in 1965. At WRHS, Pat served as Drum Majorette for the Dixie Demon Marching Band. She married Jon Nixon on July 19, 1969, and they were happily married for 44 years. Pat attended Georgia Southern University and graduated from Mercer University. In her career, she worked as an art teacher at Warner Robins High School, as a licensed realtor, and at both the Personnel Directorate and the Contracting Directorate at Robins Air Force Base. After many years in civil service, she retired from Robins AFB in 2009.

Pat loved life and pursued many exciting hobbies including showing western pleasure horses, barrel racing, scuba diving, cowboy action shooting, snow skiing, and traveling. Pat was an active member of the American Quarter Horse Association, Horseman Quarter Horse Association of Georgia, Lonesome Valley Regulators Action Shooting Society, Heart of Georgia Saddle Club, Aquanaut Scuba Club, and the Warner Robins Junior Woman's Club. Pat was also a devoted Georgia Bulldog fan.

She is survived by her son, Michael Nixon (Amanda) and granddaughter, Miranda of Del Mar, California; a sister, Tracy Wallace (Jim), of Leesburg, Georgia, a sister-in-law, Gayle Keeling (Wendell), Watkinsville, Georgia; three nephews, Wynn Etheridge of Kathleen, Jake Wallace (Jennye) of Savannah, Georgia, and Chris Keeling (Melanie), Watkinsville, Georgia; one niece, Shelly Wallace of Los Angeles, California; and four great-nieces and nephews, Ava, Alexis, and Gage Keeling, and Jack Wallace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Allen Nixon; her parents, Harry and Anne Tomblin; and sister, Becky Tomblin Etheridge.

Pat will be laid to rest with a graveside funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the chapel of Parkway Memorial Gardens, 720 Carl Vinson Pkwy., Warner Robins, GA 31093. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat's memory to Living Tree, Inc., P.O. Box 366, Bonaire, GA 31005. Living Tree is a women's transition center offering a hand up, not a handout.

