Patrick Mell Mann
November 25, 1949 - September 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Patrick "Mell" Mann, 69, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Joe McDaniel will officiate. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 AM the morning of the service and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Central Georgia , 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon 31210 or the American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree Street NE, Harris Tower Suite 2225, Atlanta, 30303.
Mr. Mann was born in Vidalia, Georgia the son of the Frances Beasley Mann and the late Patrick M. Mann, Sr. He was employed with Graphic Packaging as a rolls processor and was a member of Mable White Baptist Church.
Mr. Mann is survived by his wife of 30 years, Joyce Mann of Macon; daughter, Briana; grandchildren, Dustin and Hunter; mother, Frances B. Mann of Macon; brother, Steve (Redonna) of Macon; sister, Cindy Cohn; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Patrick Mell Mann
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019