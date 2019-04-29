Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Beall McGee. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Central Baptist Church Funeral service Following Services Central Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Beall McGee

April 10, 1931 - April 26, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Patsy McGee, 88, joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Born on April 10, 1931, in Neshoba County, Mississippi, Patsy was the daughter of the late Reverend Ethel A. Beall and Iva Gamblin Beall. Patsy was seven years old when her mother passed away.

She grew to know her Lord at a young age and enjoyed singing at church. She graduated as the Salutatorian of Arlington High School. Patsy worked as a dental assistant and at a photography studio where she tinted photographs. Patsy moved with her family to Warner Robins in 1967. She worked part-time at Evelyn's doing alterations but mainly was a stay at home mother providing a wonderful home to her three children until they were grown. It was then that Patsy went to work at Robins Air Force Base as an aircraft records technician until her retirement.

Patsy had many hobbies. She enjoyed cross-stitching, crocheting, and sewing. In fact, Patsy made all of her children's clothes and even her daughters wedding dress. She also made baby blankets for her grandchildren. Patsy also enjoyed singing in her church choir and was an accomplished pianist who could play by ear. Patsy was a master baker who was famous among her friends and family for her cakes. She and her friends loved listening to the Gaither Vocal Band. Patsy was a long time member of Central Baptist Church where she attended Pete Joyner's Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn H. McGee; siblings, John William Beall, Robbie Beall Petty, and Curtis Benton Beall; as well as Patsy's son-in-law, Mike Chickini.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Patrick Stokes (Lisa) of Warner Robins, Pamela S. Chickini of Warner Robins, Janie Nichols (Marlan) of Kathleen, and Laura S. Cole (Denny A.) of Starkville, Mississippi; grandchildren; Lacey Hinson (Joey), Taylor Stokes (Corinne), Hayley Lewallen (Kevin), Kelly C. Fierro (Pete); Brandon Nichols (Kristen), Leslie Nichols, Alex Nichols, Emily Patten (Daniel); and Drew Cole; great grandchildren, Grady Hinson, Guinevere Stokes, Oliver Stokes, Beau Lewallen, Mary Kathryn Fierro, Caroline Fierro, Hudson Nichols, Abby Nichols, and Carter Patten; and brother-in-law, Tom Pettey, of Pontotoc, Mississippi.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Central Baptist Church. Afterwards, Mrs. McGee will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Mrs. McGee to Central Baptist Church at 1120 Lake Joy Rd., Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or to at 502 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105

