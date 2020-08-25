1/1
Patsy Brooks Watson
1940 - 2020
Patsy Brooks Watson
July 7, 1940 - August 23, 2020
Perry, Georgia- Patsy Watson of Perry, Georgia, passed away on August 23, 2020, at the age of 80. Visitation will be held at Houston Lake Baptist Church, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with the Funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Perry Memorial Gardens. The family requests that facial coverings be worn during the visitation and funeral services. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Houston Lake Baptist Church Building Fund, 2300 GA -127, Perry, Georgia, 31069.
Patsy was born in Lexington, Georgia, to the late Guy and Eda Lois Fields Brooks. She loved listening to music, but was especially fond of Elvis Presley. Patsy loved to keep up with the every day happenings in Perry and would write about it in the society column for the Houston Home Journal. She was a member of Senior Adult Sunday School Class at Houston Lake Baptist Church. Patsy stayed busy coloring adult coloring books. She was a past-member of the Perry Business Women's Club. Along with her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-five years, Thomas E. Watson; her sister, Hallie Flournoy; and her brother William Webb.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Patsy are her daughter, Pam Watson (Tom) Brown of Perry; her son, Charles D. (Cheryl) Watson of Eatonton; her care-giver daughter, Travette Reeves of Perry; her grandchildren, Krystle (Michael) Black of Valdosta; Ginger (Scott) Bowan of Bowman; Mitzi (Steve) Jordan of Bowman; Brittany Watson (Wes Oglesby) of Elberton; her great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left in our online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Patsy Brooks Watson



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Houston Lake Baptist Church
AUG
25
Funeral
02:00 PM
Houston Lake Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
