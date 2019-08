Patsy D. Cason10/19/1938 - 08/04/2019Hawkinsville, GA- A graveside memorial service for Patsy Ruth Cason of Hawkinsville, and a former long time resident of Cordele, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele. Patsy, 80, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Coliseum Medical Center In Macon. She was a native of Hawkisnville and was the daughter of the late Tiff Carma Dorminey and Velmo Wood Dorminey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Francis Jackson Cason; a sister, Nell Burt; and two brothers-in-law, Paul Burt and Roy L. Skipper. Patsy was retired from Warner Robins Air Force Base and was a member of Broad Street Baptist Church. After her retirement she went into the antique business and was the owner of several shops around the Hawkinsville area. Patsy had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed life and people. She also enjoyed reading and crafting. Patsy is survived by a sister, Carolyn Skipper of Hawkinsville; a niece and four nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. The family asks that memorial gifts be made to the . These arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services of Cordele. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com