Patsy Ducker Billingsley
Warner Robbins, Georgia- Born January 12, 1944 to the late Ferris Ducker Sr. and Glenda Ducker. She passed on March 2, 2019 in her home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by sisters Faye Matthews and Rhonda Harbin, brothers Ferris Ducker Jr. and Richard Ducker.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Billingsley, daughter Tonya Rachal, son Damen Rachal and stepchildren, Ronnie Billingsley, Donnie Billingsley, Denise Halford, Tammy Billingsley, Warren Sharp and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.
View the online memorial for Patsy Ducker Billingsley
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019