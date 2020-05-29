Patsy Fulton-Bazemore
1944 - 2020
Patsy Fulton-Bazemore
February 21, 1944 - May 27, 2020
Centerville, Georgia- On May 27, 2020, Patsy Fulton-Bazemore, a breast cancer survivor, went to be with her heavenly father at the age of 76.
Patsy was born on February 21, 1944, in Waco, Texas to the late F.B. and Beulah Fulton. She was adopted at a young age; however, later in life she was happily reunited with her six biological siblings. Throughout her life, Patsy was an avid bird and dog lover and she greatly admired her home state, Texas. Her best times were spent eating out and visiting family, especially her grandchildren. She worked as a procurement clerk at Robins Air Force Base and was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon F. Bazemore, and her son, Douglas W. Bazemore.
Left to treasure her memory is her daughter, Candace Moore of Butler, Georgia; grandchildren, Carissa Strickland and Austin Moore; great grandchildren, Addison Strickland, Oliver Strickland, and Amelia Moore; and her siblings, Mary Jo Tuttle, David T. Park and Jannie Griffin.
There will be a visitation at McCullough Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Patsy Fulton-Bazemore will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Garden.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
MAY
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
