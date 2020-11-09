1/1
Patsy L. Justus
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy L. Justus
March 6, 1942 - November 6, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Patsy L. Justus, 78, passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Born in Brevard, North Carolina on March 6, 1942, Patsy was the daughter of the late R.D. Justus and Emma Jean Golden Weathers. She dedicated 30 years as a lab technician at Anchor Glass and eventually retired while in quality assurance. Kind and easy-going, Patsy was the community mom, known by many as "Mama Pat." She was also an avid animal lover and enjoyed reading, flower gardening, shopping (especially at thrift stores), and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Julia "Judy" Bradberry and Joanne Justus Tabor; and brothers, Dennis Talley and Kenneth Talley.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Debra E. Anderson (Kelly), Roger W. English (Marilyn Gravois), Tamara L. English, and John W. English; grandchildren, Emily Anderson (John Hook), Patrick Anderson (Kristen Chastain), Marianne Lapuyade (Keith), and Madeline Arment (Matt); great-grandchildren, Remy Calvin Lapuyade, Jules Armand Lapuyade, and Lucille Louise "Lucy Lou" Arment; and brothers, Bob Justus (Peggy), John Justus (Dana), Jerry Ledbetter, Bruce Stalcup (Donna), and Donnie Talley. Patsy also leaves her uncle, Joe Golden; a very special aunt who was like a second mom, Bonnie Bracken; special lifelong friends, Linda and Steve Knowles; her fur babies, Waylon and Willie; and her grand fur babies, Wrangler, Porky, Anna, Sam, and Jax.
Patsy will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Patsy to All About Animals Rescue, https://www.allaboutanimalsmaconrescue.org/, or P.O. Box 4331, Macon, GA 31208.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Patsy L. Justus



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved