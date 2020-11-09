Patsy L. Justus
March 6, 1942 - November 6, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Patsy L. Justus, 78, passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Born in Brevard, North Carolina on March 6, 1942, Patsy was the daughter of the late R.D. Justus and Emma Jean Golden Weathers. She dedicated 30 years as a lab technician at Anchor Glass and eventually retired while in quality assurance. Kind and easy-going, Patsy was the community mom, known by many as "Mama Pat." She was also an avid animal lover and enjoyed reading, flower gardening, shopping (especially at thrift stores), and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Julia "Judy" Bradberry and Joanne Justus Tabor; and brothers, Dennis Talley and Kenneth Talley.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Debra E. Anderson (Kelly), Roger W. English (Marilyn Gravois), Tamara L. English, and John W. English; grandchildren, Emily Anderson (John Hook), Patrick Anderson (Kristen Chastain), Marianne Lapuyade (Keith), and Madeline Arment (Matt); great-grandchildren, Remy Calvin Lapuyade, Jules Armand Lapuyade, and Lucille Louise "Lucy Lou" Arment; and brothers, Bob Justus (Peggy), John Justus (Dana), Jerry Ledbetter, Bruce Stalcup (Donna), and Donnie Talley. Patsy also leaves her uncle, Joe Golden; a very special aunt who was like a second mom, Bonnie Bracken; special lifelong friends, Linda and Steve Knowles; her fur babies, Waylon and Willie; and her grand fur babies, Wrangler, Porky, Anna, Sam, and Jax.
Patsy will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Patsy to All About Animals Rescue, https://www.allaboutanimalsmaconrescue.org/
, or P.O. Box 4331, Macon, GA 31208.
