Patsy Stewart
April 27, 1935 - December 26, 2019
Unadilla, GA- Patsy P. Stewart, 84, of Unadilla, died Thursday at Perry Hospital.
Born in Pinehurst, she was the daughter of the late Hayden and Jewell Kimbrough Peavy. Patsy was a 1953 graduate of Unadilla High School and then graduated from Middle Georgia College. She had worked at Farmer's Warehouse, Trico Gin and Southern Harvest Insurance. She was a member of Unadilla United Methodist Church.
Survivors: husband, William E. Stewart of Unadilla; daughter, Jewell E. Adams of Perry; sons, Charles H. Adams (Carol) of Hayesville, NC, Joe Stewart of Houston, TX, David Stewart (Margaret) of Charleston, SC, Dennis Stewart (Bobbi) of Byron and Michael Stewart (Tony Long) of Macon; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her friend, Sheila Towe (Jim) of Blairsville and her friend and caregiver, Gail Brantley of Unadilla.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM Sunday in Unadilla United Methodist Church with interment in Walnut Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 - 7 PM Saturday, December 28 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Unadilla UMC, PO Box 328, Unadilla, Georgia 31091.
