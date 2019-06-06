Patty Gordon
June 2, 1983 - June 2, 2019
Talbotton, GA- Patty Gordon, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, June 2, 2019 from injuries sustained in a car accident. It was her 36th birthday.
Patty was born in Las Vegas, Nevada and grew up in the middle Georgia area. She attended Perry High School and lived in Taylor and Talbot Counties for the past 18 years. Patty loved being a stay at home mom for her three children and cherished every moment spent with them. Camping and hunting were her favorite pastimes. Spunky, vibrant, and a go-getter, Patty always said what was on her mind. She was of the Baptist faith.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 17 years, Brian Keith Gordon, Sr. and children, Brian Keith Gordon, Jr., Jacob Daniel Gordon, and Alyssa Jeanette Gordon, all of Talbotton; mother and stepdaddy, Carol and Darryl Noles of Hayneville, Georgia; father, Christopher Buys of Dyersburg, Tennessee; sisters, Barbara Buys of Perry and Deedra Hoeft (Nickolus) of Warner Robins; and multitude of other loved ones.
A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given to a fund benefiting Patty's family. These gifts can be made payable to McCullough Funeral Home with "Patty Gordon Memorial Fund' written in the memo line.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019