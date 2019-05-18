Patty "Patsy" Jacaway
March 12, 1939 - May 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Patsy Jacaway joined her beloved husband, Henry "Jake" Jacaway, Sr. in Heaven on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Patsy was born in Macon, Georgia on March 12, 1939 to the late Annie and Clarence Patrick Moore, Sr. For many years, she served as a crisis line operator for HODAC and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Patsy enjoyed doing puzzles, reading (especially her Bible), playing cards, watching movies, baking, and cake decorating, but mostly loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Dutch Jacaway.
Patsy's memory will forever be treasured by her loving daughters, Joy Riley (Frank) of Warner Robins and Patty Callaway (Ray) of Bonaire; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren plus one "butterbean" on the way in October.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Les Albritton and Dr. Paul Cowles officiating. Following the service, Patsy will be laid to rest next to Jake in El Sharath Baptist Church Cemetery, Clyde Moore Road, Cochran, GA, Twiggs County.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that non-perishable canned foods be donated in memory of Patsy to the Christian Social Ministry, 101 2nd St., Warner Robins, GA 31093 or canned pet food to the Humane Society of Houston County, Inc., P.O. Box 9588, Warner Robins, GA 31095.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2019