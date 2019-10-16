Patty Lynn Bilow
August 10. 1964 - October 13, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Patty Lynn Bilow, 55, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Covington, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Rooks Beal and William Landon Beal. She enjoyed most of her time being a homemaker and was a cashier at Bob's Store in Roberta. She was everybody's mama and she loved all her babies.
Mrs. Bilow was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed the simple life. She loved to go fishing, having a cup of coffee on her front porch and talking with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Bilow, children, Jennifer Lynn Bilow Jacobs (Zack); and Richard Jacob Bilow. Grandson, Quentin David Jacobs(Grandma's Heart); Brothers, Harvey Beal, Harold Beal (Amanda), Sammy Beal and Ronald Beal.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Pine Point Hospice, 6261 Peake Road Macon, Georgia 31210.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Patty Lynn Bilow
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019