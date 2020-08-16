Patty Toole Vaughn
August 10, 1924 - August 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Patty Toole Vaughn of Macon, Georgia went home to be with her Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. The funeral service will be private due to COVID and held at graveside at Macon Memorial Park on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The Reverend Kevin Mills will officiate.
Mrs. Vaughn was born in Macon on August 10, 1924 to Annie and Lewis Toole. She was a graduate of A. L. Miller High School, Class of 1943. After graduating high school, she began working at Western Union and continued happily working there for 42 years. She met her husband, Billy Vaughn, while working at Western Union. Mrs. Vaughn was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Christ and was active in the Believer's Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Bibb County- Golden K, the Suwanee Garden Club, Mary Hammond Washington Chapter of DAR and the Women's Club. Her greatest Joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Her husband, William Clayton Vaughn, her parents, Annie and Lewis Ernest Toole and her sister, Gloria Hancock, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, William Lewis Vaughn and his wife, Brandi; her daughter, Tricia Vaughn Holmes and her husband, Keith, all of Macon; grandchildren, David Keith Holmes and his wife Abbie; Thomas William Holmes and his wife Hannah; William Larsen Vaughn and his wife Haley; Sydney Vaughn Schwarz and her husband Michael; Haleigh Victoria Vaughn and Lauren Kaylin Vaughn; great-granddaughter, Maggie Elyse Holmes; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Macon Rescue Mission, 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon, Georgia 31220 or the charity of donor's choice.
