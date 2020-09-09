1/1
Paul Amos Moore
December 11, 1927 - August 27, 2020
Florence, SC- Paul Amos Moore, 92, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Florence, SC after a long illness.
He was born in Georgetown County, SC, a son of the late John Dovie and Verline Britt Moore. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" Graham Moore; two brothers, Willie Moore and Alvin Moore; two sisters,Willa Mae Moore Harris and Katie Moore Forbes; and a son, John Paul Moore.
Mr. Moore served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II, after changing his birthdate so he could enlist. He was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He could repair anything and worked as a mechanic for amusement companies.
Surviving are three sons, George Michael Moore of Ila, GA, Richard Allen Moore of Atlanta, GA, and Douglas Randolph Moore (Janie) of Montreat, NC; three brothers; J. V. Moore (Ada Jean) and Harry Moore (Aldean), both of Georgetown, and Luther Moore of Augusta, GA; two sisters; Ruby Ann Moore of Florence and Mary Lee Mixon of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; a granddaughter, Emily Moore Hickman (Brian) of Atlanta, along with great-granddaughter, Elizabeth. He is also survived by a large family including nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and step-grandchildren who loved him dearly.
Paul's sons would like to thank his niece, Vickie Harris Hewitt, for her loving care during his last years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, or your favorite veterans' charity.
The family will hold a graveside service at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Paul Amos Moore



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
