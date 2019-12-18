Paul Butts
April 1, 1963 - December 15, 2019
Gray, GA- Paul David Butts, 56, of Gray, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, December 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2:00PM at First Baptist Church in Gray, Georgia. The Reverend Randy Darnell will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Butts was a devout Christian, a wonderful son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Butts loved his country, the flag, the constitution, our troops and veterans, his church, and his church family.
Mr. Butts is survived by Jeanette, Bill, Grady and Liz Miller.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019