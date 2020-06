Paul CarsonJune 8, 1940 - June 1, 2020Byron, GA- Byron, GA-Paul Allen Carson, 79, gained his heavenly wings and is no longer suffering on Monday, June 1, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2020 2:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends is scheduled for Saturday from 12:30PM to 2:00PM before the service. Reverend Don and Reverend Christa Shepherd will officiate.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia research of Alzheimer's Association , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.