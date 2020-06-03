Paul Carson
June 8, 1940 - June 1, 2020
Byron, GA- Byron, GA-Paul Allen Carson, 79, gained his heavenly wings and is no longer suffering on Monday, June 1, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2020 2:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends is scheduled for Saturday from 12:30PM to 2:00PM before the service. Reverend Don and Reverend Christa Shepherd will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia research of Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
