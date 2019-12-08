Paul David King, Sr.
March 31,1933 - December 7,2019
Bonaire, Georgia- It was early in the morning of Saturday, December 7, 2019, that Paul David King, Sr., age 86, passed away at Houston Medical Center. The son of the late Alexander B. King, Sr. and Margaret Van S. King, Paul was born in Unadilla, Georgia. He bravely served in the United States Navy Reserve for 30 years before continuing his career in civil service on Robins Air Force Base as an electrician leader. Paul enjoyed trips to Biloxi, playing cards, wood working, and he was a huge baseball and football fan, especially when it came to the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech. His greatest joy and accomplishment was his family, all of whom Paul loved unconditionally. His memory will be treasured by all of those that he held dear.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Alexander B. King, Jr.; sisters, Floraman K. Whiting and Doris K. Belflower.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jimmitine King; children, David King (Kathy), Elton Bryant Jr., Kellye King; grandchildren, Elton Bryant, III (Kristen), Mallory King; great-grandchildren, Shane Bryant, Reese Bryant, and Bridgette Bryant; sisters, Margaret Earl Johnson (Wayne) or Brunswick, and Peggy Bumpus of Unadilla; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. King immediately following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. King will be laid to rest in Walnut Cemetery, Unadilla.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 8, 2019