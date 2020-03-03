Paul Floyd Brennaman, Jr.
December 30, 1935 - February 28, 2020
Gray, GA- Paul Floyd Brennaman, Jr. passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 5:00PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Hart's Jones County Chapel with the Reverends Jason Dillard and John Haney officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gray United Methodist Building Fund, 117 S. Jefferson Street, Gray, GA 31032.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2020