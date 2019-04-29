BG Paul Hamilton Jossey, Jr. GaARNG (RET)
March 12, 1932 - April 28, 2019
Forsyth, GA- BG Paul Hamilton Jossey, Jr., GaARNG (RET) died Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Ruby Goggans Jossey and Paul Hamilton Jossey, Sr. Born in Macon, Georgia, he and his family moved to Forsyth, Georgia when he was twelve years old. He graduated from Mary Persons High School where he played football, and he attended Gordon College and Mercer University.
He worked for the GA Army National Guard for forty-three years. Over the years he received many honors, awards, and medals, one of the last being inducted into the National Guard Hall of Fame.
He was a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church for many years, where he was very active.
He was the Mayor of Forsyth, Georgia for twelve years, was a charter member of the Jaycees and the Kiwanis Club and was very active in his community.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dr. Laurie Ann Jossey. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Jane Bazemore Jossey, son, Paul Hamilton Jossey, III, (Joe), daughter-in-law, Kathy Ethridge Jossey of Elberton, grandsons, Brian Hamilton Jossey and Scott Daniel Jossey of Atlanta, granddaughter, Laurie Kathrine Jossey Truitt (Craig) and two great grandsons, Maxwell Andrew Truitt and James Hamilton Truitt of Elberton, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Forsyth United Methodist Church. Rev. Rick Maeser will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service at the Church. Burial will be private.
The family requests no flowers, but suggests donations to Forsyth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 108, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for BG Paul Hamilton Jossey, Jr. GaARNG (RET)
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2019