Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Visitation 2:00 PM Hart's Jones County Chapel Funeral service 3:00 PM Hart's Jones County Chapel

Paul Hope Garrison, Jr.

September 29, 1936 - September 27, 2019

Gray, GA- Paul Hope Garrison. Jr., of Gray, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:00PM at Hart's Jones County Chapel with the Reverend Wayne Anthony officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at Hart's Jones County Chapel. Burial will be at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Paul was born in Byron, Georgia to the late Paul Hope Garrison, Sr. and Ida Helen Jones Garrison. He attended Lanier Senior High School for Boys graduating June 3, 1954.

Paul earned a four-year scholarship to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. When he came home the first summer, he met his future wife and instead enrolled at Mercer University where he pledged Alpha Tau Omega. Paul went to work in the lab at Procter & Gamble in Macon, August 29, 1957. On November 29, 1957 in Jackson Mississippi he married Dorothy (Dot) Jean Whitehurst. Paul graduated from Mercer University on June 3, 1963 while paying his own way through Mercer while working the night shift for three years. He was a member of the Mercer University Alumni Association and Mercer University Athletic Foundation, where he loved cheering on the Bears. Paul was also a lifetime member of the President's Club.

For fifty years, Paul was a member of the American Chemical Society. He retired August 29, 1998 from Procter and Gamble after 41 years of employment.

He was a lifetime Georgia Master Gardener, where he served as president of the Jones County Master Gardeners and Master Gardeners of Central Georgia. For 15 years, he and his wife planted and tended the garden at Jarrell Plantation.

Paul was a member of H2U at Coliseum Hospital and Golden Opportunities at the Medical Center of Central Georgia. He enjoyed traveling with them along with the Middle Georgia Memory Makers. Mr. Garrison was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. Mr. Garrison is predeceased by his brother, Mike Garrison.

Mr. Garrison is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dot Whitehurst Garrison; daughter, Katherine Denise Garrison; son, Douglas Kevin Garrison; grandchildren, Joseph Allen Garrison, Kaylie Ellen Garrison, Kyla Rose Garrison, Noah John Garrison, Katie Grace Garrison, Karianna Mary Garrison; brother, James Robert Garrison (Verna) of North Augusta, South Carolina; sister, Martha Barrett (Ted) of Ellijay, Georgia; sister, Patricia Jackson (Travis) of Round Oak, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Liberty United Methodist Cemetery Fund, 6511 Houston Rd. Macon, GA 31216.

