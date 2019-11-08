Paul Hudson Newberry, Jr.
November 1, 1937 - November 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Paul Hudson Newberry, Jr., 82, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Riverside United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Antonie Walker, Father David Probst, and the Reverend John Haney officiating. Family will greet friends following the service.
Paul was a 1955 graduate of Lanier High School. He served 3 years in the U.S. Navy and earned an Associate's degree from Middle Georgia College. He loved to travel and was an avid HAM radio (N4PN) operator from the age of 14. He was also the official score keeper for the Atlanta Braves for 15 years. Paul was not a stranger to anyone, making friends with everyone he met. He was an entrepreneur and a jack of all trades. Mostly he loved spending time with his family and great grandbabies at home.
Paul was predeceased by his father, Paul H. Newberry Sr., and his mother, Kathleen Newberry.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Martha T. Newberry; and brother, A. Raines (Rosalyn) Newberry. Children include Celeste (John) Jennings of Anniston, Alabama, Paul (Linda) Newberry of Conyers, Georgia, Mark (Cathy) Newberry of Dalton, Georgia, and Anne (Dennis) Kelley of Macon. Grandchildren include Danielle, Emily, Hudson, Kate Newberry and Heather (Livingston) Brereton. Great Grandchildren include Ava, Noah and Ally. Other family survivors include many nieces and nephews.
The family has requested that memorials be made to Riverside United Methodist Church or the .
