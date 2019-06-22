Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL MILLENDER

PERRY, GA- PERRY-

Paul Ross Millender, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hazel Colson Hospice House. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Paul was born in Neosho, Missouri, to the late Franklin and Mae Young Millender. He received a Bachelor Degree in Mathematics from Southwest Missouri State University, and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Paul had a long career as an Aerospace Engineer, working in various aircraft corporations including Bell Helicopter, Lockheed/Martin, Northrop, and Vought. While his children were growing up, he would always be heard on the sidelines cheering for his favorite team at the time – whichever one his children were on. He was always supportive of his community, participating in fundraisers and volunteering to help with various activities as needed. Anytime anyone needed anything, he would do everything he could to make it happen. Paul loved God and His son, Jesus Christ, with all his heart. He attended and served at Hope Church in Warner Robins. He enjoyed going to estate sales to find "treasures", and often spent breakfast time with a special group of friends at Burger King. Although he endured challenges with his health, no one ever heard him complain. Paul never met a stranger and always wanted to help everyone. He was quick to forgive and never held a grudge. Paul was a wonderful husband, a loving and teaching father and grandfather, and will be missed most by his beloved and treasured family. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Paul are his faithful and devoted wife of 40 years, Vangie Millender of Perry; his children, Steve Millender of Irving, TX, Melissa High (Jerry) of Grand Prairie, TX, John Paul Millender (Jocelyn) of Dallas, TX; Mary Anne Veach (Chris) of Dayton, OH, and Sarah Newbauer (Cam) of Gainesville, FL; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Billy Millender; a sister, Viola Wofford; and many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Telegraph on June 22, 2019

