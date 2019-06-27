Paul T. Holston
August 1, 1961 - June 22, 2019
Ellijay, GA- Paul Thomas Holston, 57, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. A Celebration of his life was held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Burial was in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Paul was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Paul Thomas and Tensie Clements Holston. He was a retired self-employed truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Cheri Holston, step-son, James Winston Lewis, step-grandchildren, Jamey (Erin) Lewis and C.J. Allen, and a great grandchild, Benjamin Everest Lewis.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery had charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 27, 2019