Paul Theoplas Gardner, Jr.
December 22, 1952 - June 18, 2019
Americus, GA- Paul Theoplas Gardner, Jr., 66, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, GA. A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services and immediately following. Dr. Steven Golden will be officiating.
Paul was born on December 22, 1952 in Macon, GA to the late Paul Theoplas Gardner, Sr. and Myrtle (Smith) Gardner. He was a truly gifted, intelligent and somewhat humorous guy. Paul was a Chiropractor, he served various churches as a Minister of Music and was a Massage Therapist. He loved singing, in fact he sang in several quartets, most notably the Layman's Quartet. Paul really enjoyed his Facebook community. A message he has for his Facebook family is that he truly loved and enjoyed each one of you. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Ramona Rowell.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved fiancé, Elaine Banks of Americus, GA; children: Melody, Marcus and Mindy; brothers: Victor Gardner of Perry, GA, Johnny Gardner of Byron, GA and a niece and nephew.
Published in The Telegraph on June 20, 2019