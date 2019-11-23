Paul Travis Wells
May 12, 1939 - November 20, 2019
Dunwoody, GA- Paul Travis Wells of Dunwoody went home to be with his Lord, November 20, 2019. Travis was born May 12, 1939 in Macon, Georgia. He was raised in Jones County, Georgia. A graduate of Jones County High School, he continued his education at Mercer University in Macon and graduated in 1962, with a degree in Economics. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. While in college, Travis worked as a tour guide at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park, in Macon, Georgia. After graduation he met the love of his life, his wife, Judith McElveen Wells. A devoted husband, they were married 54 years. Travis was a loving and involved father and grandfather to his daughter Wendy and his grandson Travis. Keeping in touch with family was important to Travis. He stayed in touch with his out of town brothers, Glenn and Stanley as well as other family members via telephone.
Travis and Judy moved to Decatur, Georgia in 1967, where he continued his lifelong career in the insurance field. Travis worked for over twenty- five years and retired from the Moore Group Insurance Co. At the Moore Group, he was a member of the Actuary Department, writing insurance policies for different states.
Travis lived his life for the Lord. He was a lifelong Sunday school teacher, teaching both youth and adults. He was a member of Winter's Chapel United Methodist Church, where he had served as the Chairman of the Staff Pastor Parrish Relations Committee, taught Sunday school and was a member of other committees. He was a Mason and member of Masonic Lodge #295. He was an active member of the Promenaders Square Dance Club, where he and Judy danced regularly. After retirement, he was a volunteer at Fernbank Science Center.
Travis had a lifelong love of reading. He enjoyed collecting books, stamps, and coins.
Travis is preceded in death by his parents, Worth J. Wells and Otie Wood Wells. He is survived by his wife, Judith McElveen Wells, his daughter Wendy Wells Crowell (Lamar), grandson Travis William Crowell, his brothers, Glenn Wells and Stanley Wells (Marti), and his nieces, Karla Wells Kratovil and Tanya Wells Lahaie.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, November 24th at 2pm at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt Vernon Hwy Sandy Springs, Georgia. Funeral services will be held on Monday November 25th at 11am at Winter's Chapel United Methodist Church, 5105 Winters Chapel Rd. Atlanta, Georgia 30360 with a burial to follow at Macon Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Winter's Chapel United Methodist Church.
View the online memorial for Paul Travis Wells
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 23, 2019