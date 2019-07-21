|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Triesenberg.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church
Paul Triesenberg
July 1, 1950 - July 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Paul Triesenberg, 69, of Macon, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola and following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210; or Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, c/o of Missions, PO Box 49, Macon, GA 31202.
Paul was a faithful member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Dick and Sadie Triesenberg. He earned a bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University and an associate degree in Nursing from Middle Georgia State University. He moved to Georgia in 1976. He worked for Macon Northside Hospital, the Medical Center Navicent Health, and Pine Pointe Hospice. He is predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Triesenberg; and his sister-in-law, Evelyn DeGraaf.
Paul is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nelleatha "Lee" Triesenberg of Macon; son, Ryan Triesenberg (Keli) of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Kendra Triesenberg of Macon; grandchildren, Mason and Megan Triesenberg, both of Jacksonville, Florida; nieces and nephews, Todd, Chad, and Suzanne Triesenberg of Portage, Michigan; brother-in-law, Chuck (Pat) Postma of Holland, Michigan; sister-in-law, Linda (Jim) Allen of Holland, Michigan; brother-in-law, Randy DeGraaf of Mesa, Arizona; nephews, Kevin (Kate) Postma, Scott (Heather) Postma, and Cory Kuipers, all of Holland, Michigan; nieces, Heather (Steve) Tindall of Jenison, Michigan, and Kelli (Greg) Bonham of Mesa, Arizona; numerous great nieces and nephews; and beloved dogs and best friends, Higgs and Sadie.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Paul Triesenberg
Published in The Telegraph on July 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|