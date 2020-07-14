1/1
Paul Yearwood
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Paul Yearwood
April 23, 1930 - July 11, 2020
Americus, GA- Paul Louis Yearwood, 90, of Macon, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 3PM in the chapel of Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street. Pastor Ed Chambliss will be officiating. Burial services will follow at Macon Memorial Park in Macon Ga.
Mr. Yearwood was retired from Inland Container Company. He enjoyed playing the harmonica and the guitar. He loved gospel and country music and traveling with his wife.
Mr. Yearwood is preceded in death by his parents, G.W. Yearwood and Mary Evans, and his wife, Hazel Patterson Yearwood.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA 31201, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
