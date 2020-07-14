Paul Yearwood
April 23, 1930 - July 11, 2020
Americus, GA- Paul Louis Yearwood, 90, of Macon, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 3PM in the chapel of Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street. Pastor Ed Chambliss will be officiating. Burial services will follow at Macon Memorial Park in Macon Ga.
Mr. Yearwood was retired from Inland Container Company. He enjoyed playing the harmonica and the guitar. He loved gospel and country music and traveling with his wife.
Mr. Yearwood is preceded in death by his parents, G.W. Yearwood and Mary Evans, and his wife, Hazel Patterson Yearwood.
