Paula Rae (Biery) Miner
September 12, 1941 - September 11, 2019
Byron, GA- Byron, GA – Paula Rae (Biery) Miner, 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit in Perry, GA. Services celebrating her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit, 1120 Morningside Dr., Perry, GA 31069 or to the Run 2 End Alzheimer's Race, 108 Statham's Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Paula was born on September 12, 1941 in Columbiana, OH to the late Paul and Olive Faye (Blair) Biery. She retired from Columbiana County, where she was an administrative officer for many years. Paula was very active in her community. She served two terms on the Columbiana City Council and volunteered her time to serve on various boards and at local hospitals. She loved everyone from the various communities they lived, but her family was her greatest joy and achievement.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Charles R. Miner of Byron, GA; daughter: Lorri Whitacre (Dean) of Columbiana, OH; sons: Barry Miner (Lisa) of Columbiana, OH and Steven Miner (Chrissy) of Warner Robins, GA; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The Miner family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Heart of Georgia Hospice Team and Dr. Ravi Shekarappa for their compassionate care.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 14, 2019