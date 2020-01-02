Paula Sue Collin
February 8, 1951 - December 29, 2019
Perry, GA- Warner Robins, GA.- Paula Sue Collins went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Life Church of Perry with Pastor Craig Ruesch officiating. A visitation will be held for family and friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will be private.
Paula was born on February 8, 1951 to the late Everett and Pauline Jackson Barnes in Carbondale, Illinois. Paula was a kind spirited individual who loved people and her church family. She organized a soup kitchen called, "Feed The Sheep" at her church. She will be remembered as a loving, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband, Steve Collins; son, Randy Durden; daughter, Kristy (Nathan) Horn; son, Zach Collins; 5 grandchildren; brother, Charles Barnes; sister, Anna Biggs
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Life Church "Feed the Sheep Ministries" 100 Todd Road Perry GA 31069
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020