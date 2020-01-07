Pauline Bryant
April 18, 1935 - December 31, 2019
Macon , GA- Mrs. Pauline "Moon" Mapp Bryant was born on April 18, 1935 to the parentage of the late Mrs. Rosa Lee Mapp. Mrs. Bryant departed this life on December 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband; Deacon Ernest L. Bryant, her mother; Mrs. Rosa Lee Mapp, a brother; Mr. Major Mapp and a devoted aunt; Ms. Mary J. Sanders.
Survivors include her children; Ms. Verna J. Bryant, Mr. Ernest Bryant Jr., Mr. Alonzo Bryant and Mrs. Carolyn (Robert) Randall, 2 grandchildren; Brianna Randall, DeAngelo Bryant, devoted cousin; Mrs. Veline Pledger and a host of family members, friends, church family and class members of the Class of 1953 of Ballard Hudson Senior High.
Funeral services will be , on , Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bentley's Chapel; 1039 Shurling Dr. Macon GA 31217 with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 7, 2020