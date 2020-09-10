Pauline C. Martin
June 15, 1937 - September 8, 2020
Centerville, Georgia- Early on the morning of Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Pauline was reunited with her husband, Robert "Bob" Martin, in Heaven.
Born in Joiner, Arkansas, Pauline was the daughter of the late James Henry and Willie Ruth Cavaness. Self-employed as a cosmetologist, Pauline owned and operated a hair salon out of her home for many years before retiring. Pauline was a charter member at Green Acres Baptist Church where she taught the Sisters in Christ Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed traveling and going on many adventures with her husband. It did not matter much to Pauline whether they were camping in an R.V. or sailing on a cruise; as long as she was with Bob, she was happy. Pauline's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who fondly called her "Nana".
Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughter, Paula Dougherty (Greg) of Macon; grandchildren, Hunter Prim (Eryn) of Macon and Jessica Webster (Christian) of Atlanta; two great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. At the family's request a private, family-only funeral service will be held to honor Pauline's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Pauline C. Martin to Green Acres Baptist Church, 901 Elberta Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family.