Pauline P. Morgan
October 14, 1922 - April 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Pauline P. Morgan, 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April, 18, 2020. Due to the global pandemic, a private graveside service will be on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Teresa Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 or Heartland Hospice, 5400 Riverside Drive, Suite 200, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Pauline was born in Richmond, Virginia to the late Howard and Zelota Parham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Uley T. Morgan; sons, James Taylor and Donald Joseph Morgan; brother, Thomas Howard Parham. She grew up at Centenary United Methodist Church and was a Charter Member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Grace Bible Class. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and received the UMW Service Pin in 1999. She was instrumental in bringing the Pumpkin Patch to Forest Hills in 1998, which still on going. She served as the Financial Secretary for many years, served on several boards, and committees including Staff Parish, Finance and the administrative board and taught Sunday School.
Pauline was an Honor Graduate of Miller High School, Class of 1940; where she was a Senior Class Director, a Library Assistant, played Basketball and Volleyball, and participated in Home-EC and Chemistry Clubs. She was a graduate of Mercer University where she had a double major in Physics and Math and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She obtained a Master's degree in Math, also from Mercer. She taught 5th Grade at Joseph Clisby, taught Math at Dudley Hughes, where she later assumed the duties of Assistant Principal. She later taught for many years for the University of Georgia extension program at the Robins Resident Center. After a long career teaching in the Bibb County School System, she went to work as a Computer Programmer at Warner Robins Air Force Base. She retired in 1989 as a Branch Chief in the Information Technology Division. In retirement, she volunteered with many organizations, she worked as a Poll Supervisor during local elections as well as preparing taxes for the AARP. She was involved with her neighborhood association and served on the Wellington Home Owners Board for many years. She loved teaching and spent most of her adult life teaching in various capacities. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bridge and Ballroom Dancing.
She is survived by her son, Bob Morgan of Macon; daughter, Brenda (Ron) Gay of Macon; grandchildren, Lyle (Vera) Morgan, Gin Morgan (Dan Ramras), Sam (Nicole) Morgan, Mandi (Bill) Donnelly, Julie (Richard) Davis, Brent (Cheryl) Gay, Jason (Natasha) Gay; eleven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
