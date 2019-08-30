|
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Paulyne Elizabeth O'Hara Stokes
January 27, 1930 - August 28, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Forsyth….. Paulyne Elizabeth O'Hara Stokes, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Forsyth City Cemetery. Rev. George Pabst of Guyton, Georgia will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Born in Newnan, Coweta County, Georgia on 27 January, 1930 and raised in Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama. She was the only child of Leila Maude Goggans O'Hara, formerly of Forsyth, Georgia and Thomas Houston O'Hara, formerly of Montgomery, Alabama.
She graduated from Woodlawn High School and was a member of the Juniorettes Club and attended Massey Business College. She worked for Elton B. Stephens and Associates in Birmingham.
On August 10, 1952 she married Harold Wayne Stokes and moved to Forsyth, Georgia. He died August 9, 2004, the day before their 52nd wedding anniversary.
She loved God, her family, being a homemaker, music, playing the piano, flowers, animals, hummingbirds and butterflies, genealogy, cross stitching, history, and scrapbooking.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Merry Hearts seniors, a lifetime member of The Backlot Players of The Rose Theater and AARP. She was a former member of the Joy Filled Souls, seniors of The Second Baptist Church, Pathway Pines Garden Club and NARFE.
Survivors include her children, Stephen Wayne Stokes and Terri Hickman Stokes of Buford, Georgia, Sidney Houston Stokes and Judy Beasley Stokes of Quinton, Oklahoma, Sheryl L'Wayne Stokes Floyd and Keith Edward Floyd of Bloomingdale, Georgia, Eddie Hickman, Forsyth, Georgia. Grandchildren: Zachary Robert Floyd, Macy Elizabeth Floyd, and Abigail Marie Floyd of Bloomingdale Georgia and Leila Rose Stokes of Buford, Georgia. Longtime friend Capt. Rhett Spencer McMurray, Ret. USPHS
of Juliette, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019
