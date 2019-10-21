Pearl I. Roland
Jan. 23, 1932 - Oct. 19, 2019
Byron, GA- Mrs. Pearl I. Roland, 87, went to Heaven on October 19, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior! The family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home before making their way in procession for a graveside service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Marty Watson will officiate. The family suggests those who wish may donate to Saint Jude Hospital.
Mrs. Roland resided in Byron, but was born and raised in Macon, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Roland, her mother Mary Davidson, her father Harry Davidson, and her daughter Darnell Cheek, Sisters, Helen Fields, and Peggy McBride.
Mrs. Roland was a devout Baptist, and worked for Macon Apparel, Gulf Apparel, Macon Shirt Company and Wal-Mart.
Survivors include her daughter Darlene Dupree (John); Grandchildren Holly Daniels (Robert), Melanie Guest (Jimmy), Mark Cheek (Amy), Robin Smith (Ronald) and Kelly Deeley (James). Sisters Sylvia Harris and Margaret Hickman. Great Grandchildren, Dean, Devin, Andrew, Allison, Olivia, Abby, Landon, Alyssa, and Aiden. Sisters in law; JoAnn Scurti and Barbara Howard (Delmer).
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 21, 2019