Pearl R. Colbert
|
August 7, 1937 - February 10, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Pearl R. Colbert went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 10, 2019. Her Home Going Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11 AM, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church (809 S. Davis Drive). Public viewing will be one hour before the service at 10 AM.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019