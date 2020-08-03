Pearla H. Johnson
July 30, 1939 - July 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Pearla H. Johnson, formerly of Centerville, died on Friday, July 31, 2020. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Thursday, August 6, at 11 o'clock at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, led by Rev. Kevin Mills. Family will greet friends for the hour prior to service, and burial will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriners Children's Hospital
, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Blakely, Georgia to the late Ellis Lee and Bernice Beasley Hodges. She worked for many years in Civil Service through Robins Air Force Base. Pearl was formerly very active with the Al Sihah Shrine Temple, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She did much volunteer work in younger years and always had a servant's heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 40 years, Eugene B. Johnson in 2016; siblings Martha Hodges, Joyce Robinson, and Joseph Hodges.
Survivors include her daughter, Andrea L. Pasqualini (Jeff); grandson, John-William Eugene Pasqualini, all of Atlanta; siblings Beanie Harrell; John Hodges; Anne McLean; Louise Grimm; Dempsey Hodges; nieces and nephews, to include Dawn Hodges, Rita Hoy, and Robert Fielder; and a very large extended family.
