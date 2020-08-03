1/1
Pearla H. Johnson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearla H. Johnson
July 30, 1939 - July 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Pearla H. Johnson, formerly of Centerville, died on Friday, July 31, 2020. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Thursday, August 6, at 11 o'clock at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, led by Rev. Kevin Mills. Family will greet friends for the hour prior to service, and burial will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Blakely, Georgia to the late Ellis Lee and Bernice Beasley Hodges. She worked for many years in Civil Service through Robins Air Force Base. Pearl was formerly very active with the Al Sihah Shrine Temple, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She did much volunteer work in younger years and always had a servant's heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 40 years, Eugene B. Johnson in 2016; siblings Martha Hodges, Joyce Robinson, and Joseph Hodges.
Survivors include her daughter, Andrea L. Pasqualini (Jeff); grandson, John-William Eugene Pasqualini, all of Atlanta; siblings Beanie Harrell; John Hodges; Anne McLean; Louise Grimm; Dempsey Hodges; nieces and nephews, to include Dawn Hodges, Rita Hoy, and Robert Fielder; and a very large extended family.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Arrangements entrusted to Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street.


View the online memorial for Pearla H. Johnson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved