Pearlean Davis Jackson
February 20, 1933 - August 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Pearlean Davis Jackson are 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Joycliff United Methodist Church with a family hour at 10:00 AM and burial in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Visitation: Friday, August 16, 2019, 6:00 PM-7:00 PM at Hutchings Funeral Home.
Pearlean's life began on February 20, 1933 the 12th of 13 children born to the parentage of the late Rafe Davis, Sr. and the late Fannie (Mims) Davis in Bibb County, GA. Pearlean was educated in Bibb County Public Schools and graduated from Ballard-Hudson High School.
In December of 1974, along with a small but dedicated group, Pearlean helped to found Joycliff United Methodist Church. In 1979, James Jackson, Jr. and Pearlean Davis joined together in holy matrimony.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband Ret. Sgt. Maj. James Jackson, Jr.; daughter, Carol D. Davis- Abuto (Ambrose Paul) of Port Deposit, MD and loving sisters and brothers.
Survivors include: daughter, Laura E. Jackson of Joppa, MD; nieces, Gwen McDade (Hank), Sandra Davis- Johnson, Karen Washington (Edward), and God-Daughter Meredith Murray (Alvin) all of Macon; nephew, Joe Davis (Sarah) of Tuscaloosa, AL and countless loving cousins, friends and neighbors in the Shurlington and Jones County areas.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019