Pearlena Thomas
1949 - 2020
December 4, 1949 - August 14, 2020
Byron, GA- A funeral service for Mrs. Pearlena Thomas will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Chapel.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Mechile (Michael) Smith- Gammage, Jonathan (Leslie Ellis) Smith Sr., Lonnie (Samuel) Smith-Blue, Johnnie Thomas, LaSonia Thomas, Eddie Lowe, Mia Lowe, Eric Thomas, Torin Thomas, and Janice Smith; siblings, grand-children, great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation for the public will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM; funeral service will be private.
Please continue to practice safe distancing.
The family requests that instead of sending flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
