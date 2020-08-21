Pearlena Thomas
December 4, 1949 - August 14, 2020
Byron, GA- A funeral service for Mrs. Pearlena Thomas will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Chapel.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Mechile (Michael) Smith- Gammage, Jonathan (Leslie Ellis) Smith Sr., Lonnie (Samuel) Smith-Blue, Johnnie Thomas, LaSonia Thomas, Eddie Lowe, Mia Lowe, Eric Thomas, Torin Thomas, and Janice Smith; siblings, grand-children, great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation for the public will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM; funeral service will be private.
Please continue to practice safe distancing.
The family requests that instead of sending flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
.
