Pearlie M. Toliver
March 8, 1935 - April 16, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home-going service for Mrs. Pearlie M. Toliver will be held Monday April 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church (809 S Davis Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088).
Survivors include her children Larry Toliver, Cathy Jackson, Charles Toliver & a host of other relatives & friends.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019