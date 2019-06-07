Pearlie Mae Waller
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Pearlie Mae Waller will be held 12 Noon Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (Lakeside). Rev. Fate Burnette will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Waller, 84, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Survivors includes her daughter, Lashawn Waller; son, Raymond Waller; six grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019