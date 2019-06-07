Pearlie Mae Waller

Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace Pearlie! You will be missed...Your Great..."
    - Shonta Ibim
  • "Sorry about your loss"
    - Lula Stewart
  • "Offering my sincere condolences to the Waller Family. May..."
  • "Shawn & Raymond, sorry to hear about the loss of your..."
    - MaryJane Whisby
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Lakeside, GA
View Map
Obituary
Pearlie Mae Waller
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Pearlie Mae Waller will be held 12 Noon Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (Lakeside). Rev. Fate Burnette will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Waller, 84, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Survivors includes her daughter, Lashawn Waller; son, Raymond Waller; six grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019
