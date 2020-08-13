1/1
Pearlie Mae Watkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearlie Mae Watkins
Jan. 12, 1948 - Aug. 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Pearlie Mae Watkins will be held 11 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.
Mrs. Watkins was a graduate of Spelman College with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. She also received a Master's Degree in Home Economics from Georgia College and State University. Mrs. Watkins retired from the Bibb County Board of Education and taught at Central High School as a Home Economics teacher.
Mrs. Watkins accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a young age and became a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia. She later became a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Macon, Georgia. She was a dedicated member of the Macon Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the Macon Chapter of Links, Incorporated and the Alumni Association for Spelman College. She has been recognized for her outstanding community service and her involvement with Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Columbus Watkins; children, Ms. Neeka Linn Watkins, Dr. Kimberly Watkins Baldwin, Mr. Columbus (Dr. Suzan) Watkins, Jr.; grandchildren, Ms. Hailey McKenzie Watkins, Mr. Columbus Joshua Watkins, Ms. Madison Oliva Baldwin, Mr. Chadwick Hunter Watkins, and Mr. Charleston Jaxon Watkins; brother Mr. Robert (Kena) Perkins; sister, Mrs. Sylvia Anne Perkins; brothers-in-law, Mr. Virgil (Rosa) Watkins, Mr. Wendell Watkins; special nieces and nephews, Ms. Bridgett Knight, Mr. Virgil Watkins, Jr., Ms. Tierston Watkins, Ms. Jessica Watkins, Mr. Thurston Watkins (deceased), and Mrs. Toni Johnson (Irwin); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2 - 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Pearlie Mae Watkins


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 12, 2020
Hi Kim,
I was so sad to hear about your Mother. Hopefully you and your family will find peace in the days ahead.
Sincerely,
Betty Tharpe
Betty Tharpe
Classmate
August 12, 2020
I want to express my deepest sympathy to the family. May God give you comfort.
Cynthia Washington/Central High School Class of 1974
CYNTHIA WASHINGTON
Student
August 12, 2020
Mrs. Watkins was such a joy to be around! One of my Favorite Teachers!!! I always loved to see her and chit-chat. She was a Radiant Flower , one of the Most Vibrant in the Garden. You will be missed Ms. Pearlie.....
Tracy Evonne Miller
Friend
August 10, 2020
We saddened to hear about my dear Soror Pearlie. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bessie Brown
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved