Pearlie Mae WatkinsJan. 12, 1948 - Aug. 7, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside services for Pearlie Mae Watkins will be held 11 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.Mrs. Watkins was a graduate of Spelman College with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. She also received a Master's Degree in Home Economics from Georgia College and State University. Mrs. Watkins retired from the Bibb County Board of Education and taught at Central High School as a Home Economics teacher.Mrs. Watkins accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a young age and became a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia. She later became a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Macon, Georgia. She was a dedicated member of the Macon Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the Macon Chapter of Links, Incorporated and the Alumni Association for Spelman College. She has been recognized for her outstanding community service and her involvement with Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated.Survivors include her husband, Dr. Columbus Watkins; children, Ms. Neeka Linn Watkins, Dr. Kimberly Watkins Baldwin, Mr. Columbus (Dr. Suzan) Watkins, Jr.; grandchildren, Ms. Hailey McKenzie Watkins, Mr. Columbus Joshua Watkins, Ms. Madison Oliva Baldwin, Mr. Chadwick Hunter Watkins, and Mr. Charleston Jaxon Watkins; brother Mr. Robert (Kena) Perkins; sister, Mrs. Sylvia Anne Perkins; brothers-in-law, Mr. Virgil (Rosa) Watkins, Mr. Wendell Watkins; special nieces and nephews, Ms. Bridgett Knight, Mr. Virgil Watkins, Jr., Ms. Tierston Watkins, Ms. Jessica Watkins, Mr. Thurston Watkins (deceased), and Mrs. Toni Johnson (Irwin); and a host of other relatives and friends.Public viewing will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2 - 3 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.